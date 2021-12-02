EPF branches in Kuala Lumpur and Labuan closes tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be closing its branches in Kuala Lumpur and Labuan tomorrow in conjunction with the public holiday for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

It said members in Kuala Lumpur who wished to conduct counter transactions with the EPF could go to the nearest branches in Petaling Jaya at the PJX-HM Shah Tower, Puchong, Shah Alam or Gombak.

“In addition, members are encouraged to conduct eligible transactions online via i-Akaun,” it said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim declared a public holiday for all federal territories on Friday after Kuala Lumpur City FC won the Malaysia Cup on Tuesday, ending The City Boys 32 years wait for the nation’s oldest cup tournament since their last winning in 1989.-Bernama