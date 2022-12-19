EPF branches in Terengganu, Kelantan closed due to floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its branches in Jerteh, Terengganu, and Kuala Krai, Kelantan, from today until further notice given the worsening floods in the country’s east coast region.

The retirement savings fund said members who have made prior appointments with the two branches should reschedule their visits to a later date when the flood situation eases.

“For urgent transactions, members may transact online via i-Akaun for selected services or visit EPF branches operating in unaffected areas,” it said in a statement today.

For information on the fund’s services and transactions, contact the EPF contact management centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my. -Bernama