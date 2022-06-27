EPF: RM167.63b outsourced to fund managers as at Dec 31, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) outsourced RM167.63 billion to external fund managers as at Dec 31, 2021, representing an increase of 8%, compared with RM155.18 billion at end 2020.

This allocation, invested across equity and fixed-income instruments, represented 16.66% of EPF’s total investment assets.

EPF chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said EPF’s line of external fund managers fared well in 2021 and delivered commendable results that were within the fund’s objectives and expectations for the year.

“The fund managers have been instrumental in enhancing the performance of EPF’s assets and as our funds grow, we will continue with this diversification strategy and leverage on their insights and skillsets that complement EPF’s own internal fund management capabilities,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the EPF External Fund Managers Awards.

EPF today announced 22 awards presented to the top external fund managers in recognition of their performance in managing EPF’s portfolios in 2021.

For the financial year ended 2021, EPF delivered a dividend rate of 6.10% with a payout of RM50.45 billion for Simpanan Konvensional, and a rate of 5.65% with a payout of RM6.27 billion for Simpanan Shariah. Cumulatively, the total payout for 2021 was RM56.72 billion.