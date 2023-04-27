Erdogan appears on TV for first time since falling ill

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s ailing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pix) on Thursday re-emerged from a two-day absence, appearing in a live video linkup with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Looking wan and sporting bags under his eyes, the 69-year-old Turkish leader was shown seated behind his desk at a virtual ceremony unveiling a Russian-built nuclear power plant.

Erdogan suspended all campaigning for Turkey’s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday evening.

Erdogan said he had developed an upset stomach while hopping between five cities for rallies and public project launches at the start of the week.

Health Minister Fehrettin Koca said on Thursday that Erdogan had “infectious gastroenteritis” -- a short-term illness caused by the infamation of the digestive tract.

But the scare forced Erdogan to cancel events on Wednesday and then stay at home instead of travelling to the Mediterranean coast for the grand opening of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant. -AFP