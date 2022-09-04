Erdogan tells Putin Turkiye can play facilitating role on Ukraine nuclear plant

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(pix) told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that, as in the grain agreement, Turkiye could play a facilitating role on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as well.

In a phone call on Saturday, Erdogan and Putin discussed the latest developments and bilateral relations, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the Turkiye's Communications Directorate as saying in a statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, particularly about developments related to grain exports and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, added the statement.

Turkiye, the United Nations (UN), Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February.

Erdogan also expressed his condolences to Putin on the death of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev.-Bernama