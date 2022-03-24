Eriksen could make Denmark return against Dutch, says coach

COPENHAGEN: Christian Eriksen (pix) has recovered from a bout of Covid-19 and could make his return to the Denmark team on Saturday, nine monts after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

“The most likely scenario is that he starts on the bench against the Netherlands,” Hjulmand said.

“We’ll see how it pans out in Amsterdam. But he’s 100 percent available for selection at home,” with Denmark hosting Serbia on March 29 after Saturday’s away match against the Dutch.

Eriksen missed four days of training with the Danish team in Spain after contracting coronavirus, but will be back training on Thursday.

“We just have to see what he’s been able to do with Brentford, where he’s been able to train from Sunday,” Hjulmand added.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of the European Championships against Finland in Copenhagen last June.

He had to be resuscitated on the pitch, lying unconscious for several minutes as the stunned crowd and millions of television viewers around the world watched on in horror.

Eriksen spent several days in hospital and had a pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat.

Eriksen, scorer of 36 goals in 109 appearances for Denmark, terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent in December as Italian league rules bar players with pacemakers.

He made his club comeback on February 26 for English Premier League side Brentford.

Denmark have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. After Eriksen’s cardiac arrest Denmark reached the Euro semifinals where they lost to England. – AFP