ERL launches Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia promotion

KUALA LUMPUR: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) today launches a new Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia promotion exclusively for Malaysians in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and Tourism Malaysia.

ERL in a statement said the promotion offers a RM10 saving on KLIA Ekspres airport transfer for Malaysians who are flying through KLIA or KLIA2 on domestic flights from today until November 30 2022.

“They can register online to be eligible for the discount, and present proof of MyKad/MyKid and domestic flight ticket for each passenger at the ticket counter for verification before boarding the train,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of ERL Noormah Mohd Noor said “ We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to collaborate with MOTAC and Tourism Malaysia in support of the government’s initiative to boost the country’s domestic tourism. Like many travel-related businesses, ERL has been severely affected by the pandemic”.

The Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia offer is limited to the first 24,875 registered customers and each customer is limited to a one-time discount of RM10 throughout the campaign period.

The RM10 discount is applicable for Standard Single and Return Fares, Family Package, Group Saver and KL TravelPass packages.