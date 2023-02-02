Errant travel agencies to lose licences

KUCHING: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will take firm action by revoking the licence of travel agencies if they are found to be flouting the rules, its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said yesterday.

He said the ministry has conducted an investigation into the issue claiming that some local travel agencies were buying up flight tickets in bulk.

“I have asked Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan to investigate this and hold discussions with travel agents. The investigation was completed on Tuesday but I have not yet had the chance to meet him and get further details.”

Tiong said he would issue a statement once he has all the relevant information.-Bernama