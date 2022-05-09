Esports: RDAG 2022 national qualifier postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council Of Malaysia (OCM) announced today that the Road To Asian Games (RDAG) 2022 national esports qualifier, which was supposed to be held this month, has been postponed.

OCM secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib(pix) said the decision was made following the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Asian Games, due to be held in Hangzhou, China from Sept 10-25.

However, Mohd Nazifuddin said registration for the qualifier was now open to those aspiring to represent the country.

“I am happy to announce that we are opening the registration for this national qualifier starting today. There will be a total of eight esports games to be contested as official medal sports at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games,” he told a press conference here today.

The RDAG 2022 is an official esports programme jointly created by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation(AESF).

Meanwhile, AESF chief operating officer Steve Kim hinted that the actual date of the qualifier may be announced this month.-Bernama