Establish price controls and tax exemptions to counter price hikes

PETALING JAYA: To counter price hikes that are affecting affects Malaysians from all walks of life, the government has been asked to increase the people’s purchasing power.

For starters, the government could introduce price controls by exercising a soft control or enact legislations, MCA Youth said today.

These enable prices of goods in the market to be controlled via monitoring of their prices, it pointed out.

“The government could also set ceiling prices for a duration to be ascertained to cover a specific list of essential items,” MCA Youth National Chairperson Datuk Nicole Wong Siaw Ting

“This will lower the prices of essential items in the specified period to enable ratification measures to be undertaken.”

Wong also suggested implementing tax exemptions on corporate taxes and SST for stakeholders in the supply chain of food essentials and essential items to help reduce the prices of goods.

“I urge the government to take swift actions to address the issue of price hikes, not just to ease the people’s burden but also to prevent irresponsible parties from twisting the facts and inciting the people. Also, enforcement officials should make the rounds regularly to deter profiteering sellers,” she added.