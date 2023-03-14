Establish proper risk assessment system, industries urged

KUALA LUMPUR: Industries need to establish a proper risk assessment system at the workplace in line with the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994, as the numbers of workplace and industrial accidents are alarming, said Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix).

He said risk assessments are essential to prevent workplace accidents, reduce injuries, and save many lives.

“A risk assesment contributes to developing the required understanding of specific hazards, potential threats and straightforward measures for controlling risks among both workers and management,” he said in his speech at the NIOSHCert International Standards Seminar 2023 here today.

Also present was International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) secretary-general Sergio Mujica.

He said based on recent data from Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) 2022 report, as total of 64,168 accidents were reported, of which 35,015 were workplace or industrial accidents and 29,153 were accidents while commuting to work.

Meanwhile, on the event, he said the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) hosted the first NIOSHCert International Standards Seminar 2023 to focus on the importance of prioritising worker safety and health in the workplace.

Sivakumar said the seminar is also focusing on integrating systematic management systems into business models across various industries to meet its purpose. -Bernama