Esteban Solari named new JDT head coach

JOHOR BAHRU: Argentinian Esteban Solari has been appointed the new Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach.

The 42-year-old replaces Hector Bidoglio, who will now assume the role of club technical director, JDT owner the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said.

Tunku Ismail said Solari, who is currently the Argentinian Under-23 (U-23) national team assistant coach, has agreed to the appointment.

“I personally admire him and have known him for a number of years. He is now with the Argentina U-23 side together with (former Argentina and Barcelona midfielder) Javier Mascherano.

“He (Solari) had also got offers from clubs such as River Plate and the Argentinian youth squad. I managed to convince him to join us to continue JDT’s development projects,” Tunku Ismail said in an interview that was uploaded on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page on Wednesday.

Bidoglio, meanwhile, replaces former Australian international Alistair Edwards, who has been appointed chief executive officer of the club.

JDT created their own history when they clinched a treble for the first time after defeating Selangor FC 2-1 in the Malaysia Cup final on Saturday. It was their third Malaysia Cup victory since their formation in 2013.

As part of the club’s strategy for next season’s challenge, Tunku Ismail said JDT will rope in three import players, a striker from Brazil and two Spanish players, to strengthen the squad, adding that discussions are almost done.

“We will secure an attacking midfielder from Spain as backup to Leandro Velasquez.

“We will also sign up a foreign left back, also from Spain, who can also play in several positions... At the same time, another forward from Brazil (will be signed),” Tunku Ismail said.

Tunku Ismail said besides those import players, the club will sign a local player, adding that several players from feeder club JDT 11 will also join the first team.

JDT’s main targets in the new season are to advance as far as possible in the AFC Champions League and also to feature more young players in local competitions, Tunku Ismail added. -Bernama