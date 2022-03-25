EU seals US LNG gas deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) and the United States are set to unveil a deal today to supply Europe with more US liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two-thirds this year, by increasing imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

President Joe Biden, who attended the EU leaders summit in Brussels yesterday, promised the US would deliver at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more LNG to Europe this year than planned before, sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources added the deal would also include higher US LNG exports to the EU in 2023.

Russia is the EU's top gas supplier, sending a total 155 bcm of gas to the EU in 2021. Most of that came through pipelines and 15 bcm was LNG.

US LNG exports to the EU topped 22 bcm last year. US exporters have shipped record volumes of LNG to Europe for three consecutive months, as prices have jumped to more than 10 times higher than a year ago, with Europe and Asian buyers competing for tight supply.

Moscow on Wednesday said “unfriendly” countries, including EU member states, must start paying in roubles for Russian oil and gas. This heightened concerns of potential disruptions to Europe's gas supply.

Yesterday some EU leaders said the demand was at odds with supply contracts.

“There are fixed contracts everywhere, with the currency in which the deliveries are to be paid being part of these contracts,” German chancellor Olaf Scholz said. “In most cases it says euros or dollars, this is the basis we are working on.”

“Nobody will pay in roubles,“ Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said.

EU leaders are due to agree today, the second day of their summit, to “work together on the joint purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen” ahead of next winter, and coordinate filling gas storage, according to their draft decision, seen by Reuters.

Those moves are aimed at building up a supply buffer of non-Russian gas. The EU’s executive European Commission would lead negotiations pooling demand and seeking gas, following a model the bloc used to buy Covid-19 vaccines.

Countries remain divided, however, on whether to sanction Russian oil and gas directly, a move already taken by the US. An EU embargo would require unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

Latvia and Poland are among those seeking to halt the hundreds of millions of euros per day Europe pays Russia for fossil fuels.

“Energy sanctions are a way to stop money flowing into (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war coffers,” Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Karins said. “The most logical place to move forward is in oil and coal.”

Germany, which receives 18% of Russia's gas exports, and Hungary are among those opposed, citing the economic damage an oil embargo would unleash.

Spain, Belgium, Italy, Greece and Portugal proposed energy price caps and decoupling the price of electricity and gas, to rein in consumer bills.

Other countries warn capping wholesale prices would cause problems and undermine efforts to shift to green energy. Any EU-wide decisions are likely to be delayed until a report due this month from energy regulators on EU electricity market reforms.

EU countries are largely responsible for their own energy policies. Governments have already poured billions into national tax cuts and subsidies to curb soaring energy bills.

Yesterday, German utilities said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices.

Germany's utilities association BDEW, which counts Gazprom customers RWE and EnBW's VNG as members, urged the government to devise an early warning system in case Russia stops supplies.

“There are concrete and serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate,” BDEW president Kerstin Andreae said, citing Russian’s demand for “unfriendly” countries, which include Germany, to pay for gas in roubles.

BDEW said the national energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, needs to set criteria by which industries and sectors would continue to receive supply, while household customers are protected under existing regulations.

German economy minister Robert Habeck said there was no need for an early warning mechanism and that supply was guaranteed, but added the situation needed to be monitored closely. –Reuters