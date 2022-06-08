EU sets corporate board quotas for women by mid-2026

BRUSSELS: European Union (EU) negotiators agreed late yesterday to the bloc’s first-ever quota for women on corporate boards, lawmakers said, a bid to boost representation and improve gender equality in the bloc of 450 million people.

The law obliges listed companies in all 27 EU member countries to have women take up at least 40% of non-executive board seats, or 33% of executive and non-executive roles combined by mid-2026.

The plan had stalled a decade ago but got new momentum this year with fresh backing from Germany and France.

“After 10 years, since the European Commission proposed this directive, it is high time we break the glass ceiling,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement.

“There are plenty of women qualified for top jobs: they should be able to get them,” she added.

“We’ve finally been able to kiss the Sleeping Beauty awake,” Lara Wolters, a Dutch socialist and a lead negotiator for the European Parliament on the matter told Reuters.

Gender representation on corporate boards varies broadly by country, with Estonia having 9% of non-executive seats held by women and France more than 45%. The latter has its own legal target of 40% and is the only EU state to surpass that number.

The European Institute for Gender Equality, an EU agency, said last April such binding quotas have proven more effective in improving balance on boards compared to countries legislating softer measures, or none at all.

Female representation on boards in the EU grew after France, Germany and Italy introduced national goals starting in 2010. But progress has stalled recently with less than a third of non-executive board members in the EU’s largest listed firms being women, it said.

Companies that fall short of the target will be bound to “apply transparent and gender neutral criteria” to fix the problem. Those companies must also “prioritise the underrepresented sex” if two candidates of different sexes are equally qualified, the statement said.

In order to give the rules teeth, member states will also have to set up a penalty system for companies failing to comply with the rules.

While there is no penalty for missing the target, companies that do achieve it will win public praise. This would increase pressure to comply, the parliament's liberal Renew faction said after the final round of negotiations with EU member states. – Reuters, AFP