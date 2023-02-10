Euro 2024 ticket sale starts Tuesday, 1.2m tickets on offer

FRANKFURT: Euro 2024 ticket sales start on Tuesday with a first batch of 1.2 million tickets for the tournament in Germany.

Prices range from €30 (US$32) for cheapest group stage tickets to €2,000 for premium tickets at the final. Each fan can order up to four tickets until Oct 26, and a lottery is to follow as demand is expected to exceed the number of tickets, said German news agency (dpa).

Another sales phase will come after the Dec 2 group stage draw in Hamburg. So far only the three group games dates and venues for directly qualified hosts Germany are known.

In all, 2.2 million tickets are available for fans at the June 14-July, 2024, tournament in 10 German cities featuring 24 teams and 51 games.

Tickets can only be purchased via a portal of the European governing body UEFA, and all of them will be digital, like at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. -Bernama