Even Perak police chief gets a scam call, advises scammers to repent

SCAMMERS tend to be more daring and braver these days. In their most recent attempt, the scammers targeted Perak’s police chief.

Commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid(pix) told The Star recently that he received a scam call from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“When I asked the caller since when the department worked on Saturdays, the person answered that they were open nowadays. In fact, the caller even told me that they operated on Sundays as well,” he said.

Mior stated he immediately recognised the caller as a scammer and told the caller to repent before hanging up.

He then warned people not to answer suspicious phone calls. If they do answer the phone, he advises not continuing the conversation.

“No government agencies will call and ask all sorts of personal details at length. For instance, even if the police call, they would ask you to come to a certain police station for an investigation,” he stressed.