Every vote counts, says man who brings PwD son to polling centre

BATU PAHAT: ”My son is eligible to vote, so it is my duty to take him to perform his responsibility as a Johorean,” Sanusi Idris, 58, who was met when at a polling centre in the Semarang constituency in the Johore state election today.

Along with him was his son, Mohamad Aidil Sanusi, 25, who is a person with physical disabilities (PwD).

Sanusi said he felt it his responsibility to bring members of his family who are eligible to vote to exercise their right, including Mohamad Aidil, who has difficulty walking.

He said he brought along Mohamad Aidil to vote after getting permission from a Health Ministry (MOH) officer on duty at the polling station.

“They (MOH) allowed my son to vote ... so I brought him in to help him cast his vote,” he said at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Bandan here today.

He said today was his son’s first experience going to the polls to vote for an election.

“Although it is a problem to bring him, it is my responsibility to ensure that he also performed his responsibility as a voter so that this constituency gets the best candidate as its elected representative because every vote counts,“ he added.

Sanusi also brought his 85-year-old mother, Musiah Usop, 85, who also has difficulty walking, to cast her vote.

Sanusi and his family, as well as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Semarang seat, Datuk Samsolbari Jamali and his family, are among the 1,567 voters registered at the polling station.-Bernama