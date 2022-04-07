Ex-1MDB director agrees millions of 1MDB funds went into Najib’s bank accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial changed his stance and admitted at the High Court today that RM2.28 billion from the state fund went into former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s(pix) personal bank accounts between 2011 and 2014.

Contrary to his previous testimony in which he said Najib did not benefit from 1MDB monies, former non-executive director of 1MDB Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, 58, changed his view on the matter and agreed with the prosecution’s contention after he was shown a flow chart of several layering processes which revolves around the Deutsche Bank and Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN) facility loan.

According to the document shown to the 13th prosecution witness during re-examination by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, the monies went through a series of layering process before finally landing in Najib’s personal AmBank accounts ending with 694 and 880.

Sri Ram: Would you like to revisit your answer that the accused (Najib) did not obtain any benefit from these transactions?

Ismee: These documents were not shown to me during cross-examination.

Sri Ram then questioned the witness again whether he would like to change his answer to which Ismee replied: “From the chart, I can see some funds went into the account”.

Sri Ram reiterated “You mean some funds belonging to 1MDB went into the accused account” and the witness agrees.

Earlier, Sri Ram’s queried Ismee about his observation on fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low’s relationship with Najib during his tenure in the board from 2009 to 2016.

Sri Ram: Throughout that period, from your observation, what did you gather about the relationship between Jho Low and Najib?

Ismee: I believe they have a close relationship.

Further asked by Sri Ram whether he had any personal knowledge of the details between Najib and Jho Low on how the two individuals shared 1MDB funds, Ismee said he had no knowledge of it.

Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. -Bernama