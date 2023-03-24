Ex-assistant technician claims trial to receiving RM8,500 in bribes

LABUAN: Former assistant technician of Petronas Chemicals Methanol Sdn Bhd claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM8,500 in connection with the permit to work documentation.

Mazeran Mohamad Zain, 38, pleaded not guilty to seven charges of receiving bribes via online transactions between Oct 31, 2019, and Dec 20, 2019, before Judge Jason Juga.

The accused was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher if convicted.

MACC prosecuting officer Joe Randy Juster prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by Datuk Seri Rakhbir Singh.

The court set bail at RM15,000, with RM2,000 deposited in a local surety.

The judge also required the accused to surrender his passport to the court and fixed May 22 for case mention. -Bernama