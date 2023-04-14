Ex-CEO of automotive institute charged with accepting RM5m bribe

SHAH ALAM: A former chief executive officer of an automotive institute pleaded not guilty at a Sessions Court here today to a charge of accepting a bribe of RM5 million, two years ago.

Datuk Mohamad Madani Sahari, 56, was charged with accepting the money from an individual as a reward for helping a company secured a letter of award for a contract worth RM12 million.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a bank in Section 15, Shah Alam, on July 8, 2021.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, with a maximum jail term of 20 years, a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How prosecuted, while Mohamad Madani was represented by lawyer Rahmat Hazlan.

Judge Rozilah Salleh set June 8 for remention. -Bernama