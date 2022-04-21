Ex-chief secretary to govt Tan Sri Ali Hamsa dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa(pix) died today at the Dublin Hospital in Ireland.

This was confirmed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement today.

In describing Ali as an eminent figure in the country’s public service, Mohd Zuki said Ali served in various ministries and government departments since starting his service in the Administrative and Diplomatic Service in 1981.

They included the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Transport, the Economic Planning Unit, the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN), the Public Service Department and the Public Private Partnership Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“Indeed, his passing in this glorious month of Ramadan is a great loss to the nation and the civil service.

“May Allah SWT bless and place him among the believers,“ he said.

Ali, from Johor, left wife, Puan Sri Rohani Abdullah and four children.

He served as KSN for six years from 2012 and was also the chairman of the 1Malaysia Housing Programme, member of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Public Administration (UN CEPA) and chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity.-Bernama