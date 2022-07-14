Ex-commando freed of possession of weapons charge

PUTRAJAYA: A former VAT 69 commando broke down in tears after the Court of Appeal today set aside his seven-year jail sentence for possessing a kerambit (small curved knife) and machete four years ago.

The three-panel judge led by Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said ordered Muhamed Khairul Akmar Mohamed Shahid, 35, to be acquitted and discharged of the charge.

“This is a unanimous decision. The court found that there were doubts in the case. Therefore, the conviction and sentence meted out by the Sessions Court are set aside,” said Justice Kamaludin, who sat with Datuk M.Gunalan and Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

The panel made the decision after hearing submissions from Deputy Public Prosecutor Atiqah Abdul Karim and the appellant’s lawyer Mohamad Naim Kamaruddin.

Outside the court, Muhamed Khairul Akmar was seen crying and hugging one of his family members after the verdict.

On June 13, 2019, Muhamed Khairul Akmar was sentenced to seven years in jail with one stroke of the cane by the Ipoh Sessions Court after finding him guilty of the charge, and the conviction was upheld by the Ipoh High Court on Dec 14, 2020.

The High Court also granted the stay of execution of the jail and whipping sentence pending appeal in the Court of Appeal. Muhamed Khairul Akmar was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

He was charged with possessing the dangerous weapons in a black bag and a pouch at the Hulu Kinta General Operations Force camp at 3 pm on June 4, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which provides a jail term not less than five years and not more than 10 years.-Bernama