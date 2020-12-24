Ex-convicts from Thailand among those quarantined at centre in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Three men who have just been released from prison in Thailand are among 20 individuals housed at the State Education Technology Resource Sector Quarantine Centre, here, for 10 days starting yesterday.

Kelantan Quarantine Centre co-ordinator, Captain (PA) Muhammad Shafie Rosslee said from information obtained, the three men in their 20s to 60s, were jailed in the neighboring country for illegal entry and staying beyond the permitted period.

“Once released, they returned to this country through the international border gate at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang, (about 40 km from here).

“Currently, they are people under supervision (PUS) and will undergo a Covid-19 detection test today, and a second test on the eighth day of the quarantine period,“ he said when contacted, today.

Shafie said apart from the State Education Technology Resource Sector Quarantine Centre, there were 20 PUS, most of whom were oil and gas sector workers, housed at a hotel in Tunjong, here.

He said 26 staff from various agencies were stationed at the two quarantine centres to carry out the process of control, security and checking the health status of the PUS.

Meanwhile, Shafie said, from last July until now, 600 individuals were recorded as PUS and had undergone quarantine at the quarantine centres gazetted in Kelantan. — Bernama