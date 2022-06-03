Ex-diplomat, son charged with trafficking cannabis

PETALING JAYA: The former Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Zainal Abidin Alias, and his son were charged today at the Bentong magistrates’ court with several offences, including the alleged trafficking of more than 1kg of cannabis, Malay Mail reports.

Their lawyer Rahmat Hazlan confirmed to Malay Mail that the duo were charged before magistrate Shahrul Ekhsan Hashim.

Rahmat reportedly said that Zainal Abidin, who was released from a seven-day remand on May 28, had voluntarily appeared in court today and surrendered himself to be charged.

Zainal Abidin, 78, and his 53-year-old son, Mohamed Riza, were both charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act with trafficking and Section 9(1)(b) with keeping cannabis oil.

Mohamed Riza was additionally charged under Section 15 of the same with using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in marijuana or cannabis.

On May 24, Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed that the 78-year-old former diplomat with the title of “Datuk” was nabbed on May 21 on suspicion of cultivating 102 cannabis plants in a village in Janda Baik.

Police subsequently arrested his son in Shah Alam, Selangor on May 23.