MELAKA: A former assistant fisheries officer was fined RM25,000 by the Sessions Court here today, on an optional charge of receiving RM4,000 from a man in connection with the supply of insulation barrels, four years ago.

According to a statement by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin meted out the sentence on Abd Rahim Ali, 63, who was attached to the Technology Enhancement and Transfer branch of the Melaka Department of Fisheries (DOF) after the accused changed his plea to guilty when his case was mentioned today.

“The court also ordered the accused to serve six months’ jail if he fails to pay the fine. The accused paid the fine,” read the statement.

It said the accused, who was a civil servant, had allegedly received RM4,000 in cash from a man for the purpose of supplying 90 units of insulation barrels measuring 75 litres under the Touch Point programme of the state DOF at the Melaka State Fisheries Office, Batu Berendam here on Aug 8, 2017.

The accused was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term not exceeding two years or with a fine, or both.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat while the accused was represented by lawyer C.N.J Augustus Walter, it added.

On Oct 27 last year, Abd Rahim pleaded not guilty to the charge of receiving a gratification totalling RM4,000 for himself from a man under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama