Ex-Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years on LA rape conviction

LOS ANGELES: Former Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, was sentenced in Los Angeles Thursday to an additional 16 years in prison for rape, Xinhua quoted a US media report.

Weinstein's sentencing was held in downtown Los Angeles, in the western US state of California, on Thursday morning, nearly two months after his Los Angeles trial concluded with a jury convicting him on three counts of rape and sexual assault, reported Variety, a top Hollywood trade publication.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York, after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in that jurisdiction in his 2020 criminal trial.

The judge ordered Weinstein to serve his Los Angeles sentence consecutively after New York, the report said.

According to the report, the sentencing will ensure the 70-year-old “to spend the rest of his life behind bars”.

Weinstein won an Oscar in 1999 for producing the romantic period comedy-drama film “Shakespeare in Love”. He has been involved in dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct since investigative reports about his alleged sexual abuse were published on several mainstream media outlets in 2017. -Bernama