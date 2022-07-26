Ex-Japan Emperor diagnosed with heart failure

ISTANBUL: Japan’s imperial family on Tuesday revealed that former Emperor Akihito is suffering from heart failure.

The Imperial Household Agency, however, said the 88-year-old emperor is being treated since the end of June, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the Kyodo news agency.

Akihito is undergoing a medical examination of his heart at the University of Tokyo Hospital.

The former emperor is the first in the past 200 years of Japanese history to have stepped down from the throne on April 30, 2019.

Emperor Naruhito, Akihito’s eldest son, succeeded to become the Japanese imperial patriarch.

He ascended to the throne on May 1 of the same year.-Bernama