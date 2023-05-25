Ex-judge, policeman claim trial to khalwat bribery case

IPOH: A former judge and a policeman were charged at the Sessions Court here today with soliciting and accepting bribes of RM4,000 to release a man from a khalwat case in 2019.

Former Syariah Court judge Burhanuddin Ismi Adam, 43, and Lance Corporal Muhamad Hamri Ayob, 34, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out separately before Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin.

Muhamad Hamri was charged with soliciting on behalf of Burhanuddin Ismi a RM4,000 bribe from Muhammad Afiq Abd Majid, 39, as an inducement for the former judge to drop the khalwat case against the man.

The offence was allegedly committed at a KFC restaurant, Lot PT217643, Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Taman Tasek Mutiara, here at about 5.30 pm on Sept 10, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, read together with Section 16(a)(B) and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which carries an imprisonment of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the gratification amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Meanwhile, Burhanuddin Ismi was charged with accepting RM4,000 in bribes from Muhammad Afiq as an inducement to drop the latter’s khalwat case.

The offence was allegedly committed at Restoran Tomyam Ayam Bakar Ummi, No. 52, Jalan Chemor Saujana 1, Desa Chemor Saujana here at about 11.30 pm on the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act.

Deputy public prosecutor Maziyah Mansor prosecuted while both the accused were unrepresented.

The court fixed bail at RM10,000 with one surety each and set June 19 for mention. -Bernama