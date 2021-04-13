Ex-MAHB officer pleads not guilty to five counts of cheating

KOTA KINABALU: A former Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB) executive officer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to five counts of cheating involving RM41,000 from 2010 to 2014.

Abas Tuah, 59, claimed trial before Judge Hakim Abu Bakar Manat to five charges of cheating a man into believing that he (Abas) can help him secure a trading lot at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and to help make the rental contract renewal process easier.

The man then deposited RM41,000 into the accused’s Maybank account via five separate transactions between 2010 and 2014 at the Kampung Air Maybank branch here.

Abas was charged under section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years, whipping and can be fined, upon conviction.

The court set bail at RM12,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport and to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here once every two months.

Case remention was fixed for May 24. — Bernama