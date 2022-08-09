Ex-man united goalkeeper Romero joins Boca Juniors

BUENOS AIRES: Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has joined Boca Juniors on a free transfer, the Argentine club said on Monday.

The 35-year-old, who had been without a club after leaving Venezia in June, agreed to a deal that runs until December 2024, said Xinhua.

“I’m very happy to be here,“ Romero told the Argentine press after completing a medical in Buenos Aires.

The signing comes amid reports that Boca’s current first-choice goalkeeper Agustin Rossi is set to leave the club.

Romero is expected to be immediately available for Boca, having made a full recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Boca is currently 11th in the 28-team Argentine Primera Division standings with 18 points from 12 matches.-Bernama