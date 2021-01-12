Ex-MOA officer charged with soliciting, accepting bribes

KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior principal assistant secretary of a ministry was charged at the Sessions Court here, today on three counts of soliciting and accepting bribes in connection with the issuance of tender for biofertiliser supply and delivery to several companies, last year.

Shahrulzaman Jaafar, 43, who is currently the director of the southern region campus of the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN), however, pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Shahrulzaman, who was then attached at the Agriculture and Agro-based Ministry (MOA), was first charged with soliciting RM2 million bribe from one Wan Nor Izham Wan Nashar as an inducement to help the man secure the supply and delivery tender of biofertiliser under the Production Incentive Scheme for three companies - Endona Corporation Sdn Bhd, Qamari Consultancy Sdn Bhd and Borneo Natura Sdn Bhd - totalling RM118,165,171.65 at a restaurant in Jalan Berjasa here in February last year.

On the second count, Shahrulzaman was alleged to have accepted bribes amounting RM85,000 from Wan Nor Izham via a bank account registered under SZA Niaga, in exchange for helping the man get the tender for the respective companies at the Taman Setiawangsa Maybank branch at 10 am on July 30.

The accused was also charged with accepting RM40,000 in cash from one Hazrul Hisyam Hassan as inducement for helping the man get the same tender for KIIK Resources Sdn Bhd totalling RM37,478,572.55 in Jalan Klang Lama at noon, Aug 17.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years or fine not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court set bail at RM60,000 with two sureties for the three charges and granted all additional conditions requested by the prosecution and set Feb 24 for remention. — Bernama