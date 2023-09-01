Ex-NGO chairman, treasurer nabbed in false claim probe

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a former chairman and former treasurer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), for allegedly submitting a false claim totalling more than RM11,000, two years ago.

According to a source, the former chairman of the NGO with the title Datuk, aged 47, and the former treasurer, 43, were detained at the Johor MACC office here between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm last night after giving their statements.

“It is understood that around the end of January 2021, they submitted a false claim to a government department in the Johor Bahru district, purported to be for supply works in implementing the treatment and rehabilitation programme which was never delivered,” according to the source.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director, Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the two arrests.

“The two men will be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court here today to obtain an application for remand,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated in accordance with Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.-Bernama