Ex-Permas rep quits Bersatu, joins Amanah

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Permas assemblyman from Bersatu Datuk Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh(pix) announced that he is leaving the party and joining Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) effective today.

Speaking to reporters, he said the decision was taken without coercion from anyone and was made carefully after five months of deep thought on which party he wanted to join.

“I chose Amanah because it is a party free from bureaucracy and leadership problems,” he told reporters after the Johor Amanah Convention 2022 here today,

Meanwhile, Amanah president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who received Che Zakaria’s registration form, said the party welcomed the decision.

“We are pleased to have him join us, and Johor Amanah will find him a role to play,” he said.

Che Zakaria won the Permas seat in the 14th general election, turning giant killer after defeating former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in a four-cornered contest.-Bernama