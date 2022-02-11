Ex-players outraged with Perak’s decision to withdraw from Agong’s Cup

IPOH: The Perak Rugby Union’s (PRU) decision to withdraw from the 2022 Agong’s Cup tournament starting on Nov 5 has outraged their former players.

Wan Rosli Wan Mansor, who captained the Perak rugby team in the 1980s, said his peers condemned the PRU’s decision, which he described as an affront to the players.

“As far as I and (even) my peers in other teams can remember, we have never seen our team withdraw from the Agong’s Cup, (hence) there is no reason for PRU to withdraw from the championship which is the pinnacle in national rugby.

“The Agong’s Cup is a mandatory tournament for every state team, but I am in the dark as to what the reasons are for PRU to make such a decision, which is a huge embarrassment,“ he said when met today.

Meanwhile, his teammate A Rahim Hashim implored PRU president Syed Saifullah Alsagoff to explain the action.

“As the president, he needs to give a concrete explanation on why they (PRU) withdrew, if it involves finances I think it can be resolved,” he said.

According to him, the PRU’s decision is detrimental to the players, besides spoiling the momentum of preparations made before this turn of events.

“We have an excellent record in this sport and have even produced many talented players, but this move by the KRP has a real impact on them,“ he said.

Earlier today, PRU deputy president Mohd Harris Md Rodzi issued a statement that financial problem was the main factor behind their withdrawal from the tournament, apart from the lack of a complete line-up (list) of players to be submitted to Malaysia Rugby (MR).

For the record, Perak have won the Agong’s Cup once in 2016 and emerged runners-up twice in 1985 and 2015.-Bernama