KUALA LUMPUR: Supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak have gathered near Istana Negara here believed to appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to issue a royal pardon for the former prime minister.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court quashed his appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

The Vibes reports that the supporters have caused traffic congestion along much of Jalan Sri Hartamas 1 here.