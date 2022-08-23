Ex-PM to go to jail

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today upheld the conviction and 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed the former prime minister’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Najib, 69, had on Dec 8, 2021, failed to overturn the ruling after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision.-Bernama