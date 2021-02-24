Ex-technical account manager jailed, fined for failing to report bribery offences to MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: A former technical account manager at a telecommunications company cried at the Sessions Court here today, after being sentenced to three days in jail and fined RM30,000 for failing to report bribes given to him, to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Mohd Kamill Kamsah, 43, became emotional after Judge Rozina Ayob advised him not to commit the same offence in the future.

“The court gave you a chance and this is the last chance. It is hoped that this punishment will be a lesson to you,” said Rozina.

The accused who cried when he heard Rozina’s words replied: “I promise and understand.”

Rozina sentenced Mohd Kamill to three days in jail and fined RM10,000 for each charge in default three months’ jail for each, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to report bribery offences in connection with three bribes amounting to RM16,313.11 to the MACC.

However, the court ordered all the jail sentences to run concurrently starting from today, which is only three days.

For all the charges, Mohd Kamill violated the provisions of the MACC Act 2009 in failing to report bribery from one Ng Wan Wah, 42, through the transfer of money online from the Maybank account of CK Faster Enterprise into his Maybank account for providing technical services, namely MMS ‘Configure Keyword’.

The money was given as a bribe supposedly to help increase the sales revenue of ‘content MMS’ of Ng’s company by releasing any phone numbers of Celcom prepaid subscribers through the security filter of Celcom Axita Berhad, namely the ‘Policy Control Module’.

All the offences were committed at the main branch of Maybank Islamic Berhad on the first floor of Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, here, between Dec 15, 2015 and July 4, 2016.

The offences committed under Section 25 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 and punishable under Section 25 (2) of the same act, provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years or both, upon conviction.

During the appeal, lawyer Mohd Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who represented the accused, requested that his client not be sentenced to jail on the grounds that he was the main breadwinner of the family and had to take care of two children, his wife and father-in-law, all who had health problems.

“My client has two daughters, aged 13 and 17, each with learning disabilities and autism. The problem they face requires the accused to always monitor and supervise his children, especially the eldest who is sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination,” said the lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin prosecuted. — Bernama