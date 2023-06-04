Excavator topples, crushing two Bangladeshis to death

IPOH: Two Bangladeshi quarry workers were crushed to death after an excavator is believed to have slid and toppled onto them in Simpang Pulau, here, yesterday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received a call regarding the incident at 8.17 pm and dispatched a team to extricate the trapped victims using special equipment and an excavator from the factory.

“With the aid of an excavator belonging to the quarry operator, the JBPM managed to extricate the victims’ bodies from under the toppled excavator,“ he said in a statement today.

He said they managed to identify one of the victims, aged 25, through his identity card and passport but could not identify the other victim as the quarry operator claimed that he was not an employee.

“A post-mortem will be done at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and we will continue to investigate the actual cause of the incident and the identity of the second victim,” he said, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death. -Bernama