Exchange wastes for essential items, rental rebates

KUALA LUMPUR: The initiative to exchange waste for basic necessities or rental payment deduction through the 1C1R (1 Community 1 Recycle) programme is a practical move to encourage the public to practice recycling besides conserving the environment.

Through the initiative, which uses the concept of the barter system, residents of the people's housing project (PPR) will bring their recyclables to the 1C1R kiosk to earn reward points or 'green coins' that can be collected over time and redeemed for daily goods or rental rebates.

For example, one kilogramme of aluminium cans is worth 12 points which can be exchanged for a packet of sugar while residents can exchange one kilogramme of used cooking oil in return for reward points worth around RM2, and if accumulated up to 1,240 points (or 50 kg), it can be converted into payment of monthly rental of RM124.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the pilot initiative which was first implemented in five PPRs since October last year was also seen as a measure to ease the burden of city dwellers, especially the B40 group to pay rental.

“Instead of taking and throwing these recyclables to the communal rubbish area, they can take it to this recycling kiosk to at least ease the burden of paying monthly rent or exchange them for necessities.

“Indirectly, this can be an alternative for those who cannot afford to pay rent and at the same time reducing the number of those with rental arrears. Even though the rent is only RM124, some cannot afford it,“ he told Bernama.

Mahadi said the pilot project was being carried out at PPR Seri Alam, PPR Beringin and PPR Seksyen 2 Wangsa Maju while the exchange of waste for rental rebates was being done with the cooperation of the Environment and Socio-economic Association at PPR Pekan Kepong and PPR Wangsa Sari.

He said collection for the recyclables was being carried out according to a schedule done either twice or three times a week at PPR Seri Alam, PPR Beringin and PPR Seksyen 2 Wangsa Maju while once a week at PPR Pekan Kepong and PPR Wangsa Sari.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) plans to set up three more kiosks by the end of this year to ensure that every parliament constituency in the federal capital has its own kiosk and to encourage more city dwellers to participate in the programme, he added.

Meanwhile, PPR Wangsa Sari Residents’ Association deputy chairman Mazlan Abdul Latif said the programme could help boost awareness on the importance of recycling.

“The price of a kilogramme of cooking oil is around RM2, instead of discarding the used oil, it is better for us to send it to kiosks like this. This way, we get value for money instead of polluting the environment,“ he said.

PPR Beringin Rukun Tetangga chairman Che Roziani Mohd Shariff said the initiative was not only making it easier to recycle, but it also helped contribute to a cleaner environment.

“It is normal for residents to collect and accumulate their recyclables near corridors or under the stairs before selling them to vendors. Besides looking messy, their action also obstructs the walkway. With the new initiative, it is quicker and easier to send the items here (kiosk),” said Che Roziani.-Bernama