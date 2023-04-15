Exco: Penang govt commmitted to retaining UNESCO status

GEORGE TOWN: Efforts to maintain the status of George Town as a UNESCO World Heritage Site remain an ongoing agenda of the Penang government.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said to this end, the state government had organised a town hall session involving stakeholders from the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site (TWDGT) this morning.

“The town hall session is to raise awareness among all parties about the importance of heritage values ​​and outstanding universal value (OUV) in TWDGT.

“In addition, the state government and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) are always ready to listen to the voices of the people and cooperate with all stakeholders,” he said here today.

He also said that on July 7, 2008, George Town and Melaka were among the historic cities recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites based on OUV.

TWDGT covers a core area of ​​109.38 hectares (ha) and a buffer zone of 150.04 ha, which involves 5,013 historic heritage sites.

“Through the state government’s efforts, several documents such as the Penang Heritage Enactment 2011, the Penang Heritage Regulations 2016 and the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site Special Area Plan have been gazetted in an effort to preserve heritage buildings,” he added.

Jagdeep said to date, MBPP had issued 48 notices under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 to building owners regarding compliance in preserving heritage sites in the state. -Bernama