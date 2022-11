GOMBAK: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has called on all Malaysians to exercise their voting rights this 15th general election (GE15).

Mohamed Azmin said voting is the fundamental right of every Malaysians.

“I believe Malaysians must go out and vote today. The Election Commission (EC) has done a very good job, and the process was smooth,“ he said.

Mohamed Azmin and his wife voted here at SK Klang Gate.

The incumbent Gombak MP is in a four-cornered fight for the Gombak federal constituency.