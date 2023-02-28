Experience, reputation of Mohamad Salim can enhance role of MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din’s experience and reputation, especially in the corporate sector, gives him the advantage to strengthen the role of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the country’s digital ecosystem.

MCMC in a statement, welcoming the appointment of Mohamad Salim as the new MCMC Chairman, said the strengthening included the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) to increase the level of comprehensive and quality connectivity, as well as 5G network development efforts throughout the country.

In addition, there is an agenda to expand the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) as a transformation centre for entrepreneurs and efforts to address the issue of fake news, ugly content and scams.

According to MCMC, regulation in the telecommunications, broadcasting, post and courier sectors, as well as digital signatures will continue to be strengthened to enable the industry to remain relevant and competitive to drive Malaysia towards a ‘golden digital decade’.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today announced the appointment of Mohamad Salim as the new MCMC Chairman for a period of two years effective tomorrow (March 1) to replace Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain who ended his service as Interim Chairman of the commission today (Feb 28).

Mohamad Salim has served as a member of MCMC’s Board of Directors and Interim Chairman of MCMC in addition to holding various positions including Group Managing Director of Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) and Founder of Group Gapurna Sdn Bhd as well as Non-Executive Chairman of Giant Malaysia. -Bernama