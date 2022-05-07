Experience village atmosphere at PM's Aidilfitri open house tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Guests at the Aidilfitri 2022 open house hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Cabinet ministers tomorrow, will experience the village atmosphere while enjoying traditional village-style dishes.

About 70,000 people, including foreign tourists, are expected to attend the event.

The prime minister's open house is usually held on the first day of Syawal but this year is different as it will be held on the seventh day of Syawal (May 8), to give people the opportunity to return to their hometowns and villages and celebrate it with their families after two years of not being able to do so.

Checks by Bernama at Laman Sari, Seri Perdana today found that the preparations are still ongoing, including the main stage with the concept of 'kampung’ (village), decoration and sound check.

Principal assistant secretary of the ceremonial and protocol section in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohd Hanafiah Mokhtar also gave briefings to relevant agencies such Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Putrajaya Corporation personnel to ensure smooth running of event.

A total of 20 tents are being set up outside the Seri Perdana Complex for guests who are queuing up and waiting for their turn to enter the event as well as facilities for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens.

Prime Minister’s Office managing director Mohd Sabri Seman, when met, said preparations had reached almost 95 per cent as at 11.30 am today, with neat planning made since early Ramadan.

“The preparations involve coordination from various parties, from sound system to equipment and tents, traffic flow system and food preparation,” he added.

He also advised the public wishing to attend the open house to use the free bus service provided by the Putrajaya Corporation starting at 9 am from three locations, namely in Putrajaya Sentral, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putra Mosque.

“Park your car at the drop-off points as there could be not enough parking spaces for all. We are expecting a high number of visitors tomorrow,” he said, adding that visitors are encouraged to wear face masks to the open house.

More than 30 stalls will serve up over 40 types of food and drinks.-Bernama