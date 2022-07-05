Expert: Cutting profits may not reduce house prices

PETALING JAYA: Any reduction in developers’ profit margins would help them sell more properties, but the move may not lower prices to levels deemed affordable to the majority, said Sunway University economist Dr Yeah Kim Leng.

He was commenting on a front page report published by theSun yesterday, stating that unaffordability was the key factor preventing young Malaysians from buying property.

As of the end of last year, there were 36,863 unsold properties in the country worth RM22.6 billion.

Yeah said while developers could cap profit margins to lower house prices, it was difficult to implement such a move as pricing varies across locations, type of projects, construction time and numerous other factors such as project size, construction efficiency and cost of materials, land, labour and regulatory compliance.

“Also, the current overhang is unlikely to have been caused by high profit margins. It was caused by incomes of potential buyers not rising fast enough to catch up to the rising prices of houses.

“But as long as developers are financially strong, prices are unlikely to fall unless there is a property market downturn,” he said.

Yeah said given that the profit margin is determined by the developers’ efficiency and how they manage the various cost factors, including cross-subsidisation between profitable and loss-making projects, setting a cap would erode the dynamism of the property market and eventually lead to higher prices when enough players exit the industry.

“There would be knock-on effects on the economy and the banking sector, where developers go bust and abandoned projects increase.”

He added that a rise in government intervention in the functioning of free markets and imposition of price or profit controls would erode investor confidence, resulting in spillover effects on the rest of the economy due to the strong industry linkage of the property sector.

“As a long-term asset, the property market takes time to adjust. Barring a market crash, the oversupply situation and price adjustments could span half a decade or more, depending on the severity of the excess supply and characteristics of demand such as demographics and income growth.

“Presently, the slow sales for less popular projects will deter developers from launching new ones that contribute to a more prolonged oversupply situation.”

Universiti Utara Malaysia professor of economics Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan said profit is a powerful signal in the market and any attempt to curtail it often works against the supply of the commodity or service.

“If there is a glut in the property market, price adjustments would eventually take place on its own. The government should continue to explore ways to reduce the cost of developing properties and also undertake more subsidised housing projects for the lower and middle income households,”

he said.

Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia Penang chairman Khoo Teck Chong said the days of wealthy developers were over, adding that managing the property overhang is mostly in the government’s hand.

“One of the many ways to manage it is to stabilise our currency and that is not up to property developers. If the government can help us reduce compliance costs, maybe we can reduce our profit margin.”

Khoo said alternatively, developers could put a price cap on the finished product, just like the government’s affordable housing projects that are usually capped at RM300,000.