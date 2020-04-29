Experts: EMCO not necessary yet for markets

PETALING JAYA: Health experts have recommended strict monitoring and contact tracing instead of an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for the two wet markets here where cases of Covid-19 infections have been found.

Medical virologist Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit said yesterday the government is on the right track when it ordered disinfection and sanitisation for the Jalan Othman and Taman Megah markets.

The markets will be reopened once they are certified safe.

Nonetheless, Lam said, it is better for the government to over-react at this stage even if it means taking more drastic measures to ensure there is no resurgence in infections.

“The situation in the country is improving, but we still cannot let our guard down.”

The popular Old Town wet market in Jalan Othman and the Taman Megah market have been closed temporarily after traders there were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran noted that the Health Ministry is focusing on tracing close contacts of the traders before making a decision (on whether to enforce an EMCO).

“We should wait for the results. Regular customers and suppliers may also need to be screened.

“We believe the ministry is focusing on the traders for now.”

Petaling district disaster management committee chairman Johary Abdul urged all traders at the Old Town market to undergo medical check-ups.

He said the 51-year-old trader who tested positive for Covid-19 could have picked it up from the Selayang wholesale market as he had visited that location.

He expects the market to be closed for about five days from Sunday for screening and sanitisation works by the Petaling Jaya City Council.

Screening at the Old Town market will start at 9am today. All traders are also required to get tested.

At the Taman Megah market, the screening was conducted yesterday.

Johary urged the public who have been in contact with any of the traders recently to go for a medical check-up immediately.

