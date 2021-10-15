Expo 2020 Dubai: Chance to showcase Malaysian Technology, Innovation: Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s participation in the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai is seen as an opportunity to showcase Malaysia’s technological expertise and innovation capabilities on the international stage, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba(pix).

He said this would strengthen the wide network of connectivity so as to attract high-profile international stakeholders, especially leaders in science and technology, businessmen, investors and international corporate figures, to the Malaysian Pavillion in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

According to him, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) was optimistic that Malaysia could achieve its target of generating business value and return on investments of between RM8 billion and RM10 billion through its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held from Oct 1 until March 31, 2022.

“Malaysia’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai is part of efforts to drive and revive the economy post-Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement that Malaysia generated more than RM7.2 billion in business potential with several overseas-based companies in the first two weeks of its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Prime Minister said that this was a very positive achievement at a time the country is in the post-Covid-19 recovery phase.

Adham, thus, thanked the Prime Minister for his congratulatory message and support for MOSTI's success.-Bernama