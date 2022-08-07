Exports of Korean instant noodles hit fresh all-time high in H1

SEOUL: South Korea’s exports of instant noodles hit a fresh all-time high in the first half of 2022 on the increasing popularity of Korean pop culture and a rise in demand for home-cooked food amid the pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported data showed Sunday.

Exports of instant noodles, or “ramyeon” in Korean, came to US$383.4 million in the January-June period, according to the data from the food industry and the Korea Customs Service.

The amount was up 19.9 percent from the same period a year earlier when ramyeon exports rose to a record-high US$319.69 million.

According to Yonhap, the rise is attributed to the growing popularity of K-culture and a rise in demand for food that can be easily cooked at home amid anti-pandemic curbs on public gatherings.

Ramyeon exports have been on the rise since 2015, with their growth gaining speed since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that led to a rise in demand for easily cooked food.

In the first half of 2020 when coronavirus infections quickened, exports of ramyeon spiked 37.4 percent from a year earlier.

“Demand for K-food has been on a steady rise thanks to K-content,“ a food industry official said. “A growing number of large-scale retailers in foreign countries are dealing with Korean ramyeon.”

China was the largest market for ramyeon in the first half, with US$91.91 million worth of products sold there.

The United States and Japan followed with instant noodles exports standing at US$47.86 million and US$30.32 million, respectively, the data showed.-Bernama