Express bus overturns at Jalan Damansara, passengers escape with minor injuries

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-five passengers faced anxious moments when the express bus they were travelling in skidded and overturned at Jalan Damansara, here, last night.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said following a distress call at 12.17 am, 18 personnel from the Hang Tuah and Sentul fire and rescue stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the rescue team found that the accident involved a double-decker express bus that was travelling from Ipoh, Perak.

“The rescue team had to break the windscreen of the bus to remove all the victims,” he said when contacted today.

The victims suffered only minor injuries and were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, here, for further examination.-Bernama