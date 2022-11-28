Express bus rams into trailer, 16 passengers injured

JASIN: Six passengers of an express bus were injured when the bus rammed into the rear of a trailer at Kilometre 179.2 of the North-South Expressway, heading north, here early today.

Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations officer, Senior Fire Officer II Azman Md Dawam said the station received an emergency call at 3.57 am and a team, comprising 17 personnel from the Jasin Bestari and Tangkak BBPs, was sent to the location, arriving there 13 minutes later.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found that an express bus with 27 passengers had crashed into a trailer laden with recyclable materials.

“A total of 16 passengers sustained minor injuries and were given early treatment. There was no loss of lives or severe injuries in the accident,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Jasin district police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan said all the victims were Singaporeans and that the express bus was on its way to Kuala Lumpur.

He said the express bus driver, aged 42, was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the bus to crash into the rear of the trailer.-Bernama