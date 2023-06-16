Expressing gratitude to fathers

KUALA LUMPUR: Speak of fathers, and they may have been referred to in jest as the “biological ATM” during our growing years. But factually, he is the one who protects and provides for the family, picks us up when we fall, taught us to ride a bicycle and yes, he was also the disciplinarian during our pre-adult lives.

As we acknowledge these unsung heroes, it is also important to recognise how fatherhood has evolved in society. In anticipation of Father’s Day this Sunday, theSun spoke to two individuals about the special connection with their father.

Private hospital clinical oncologist Dr Nurul Rashida Dahlan said her father made many sacrifices for her to attend medical school.

“He is 76 years old now, but my father Dahlan Abdul Aziz worked diligently as a vegetable vendor at the local morning market throughout his life. He made many financial sacrifices to support my four siblings and me, particularly regarding our studies.

“Throughout my growing years, I watched him dedicate his life to providing for our education. His dream has finally become a reality after nearly three decades as we are all doing well,” she said.

“He stuck to a modest daily food menu to save every possible sen. But he ensured that my mother and all of us were well provided for.”

Nurul said Dahlan’s selflessness inspired her and her siblings to achieve their higher education goals.

“As his daughter, I am filled with immense pride knowing that he has sacrificed so much to shape our future for the better. Without his contributions, I cannot imagine what my life would have been like. I love you, papa,” she said.

Computer science public university student Subathra Rajangam, 24, said her father Rajangam Govindaraju, who is 63 years old now, often gave up his time and hobbies to be with the family.

“He made sure that my two siblings and I received all the attention and guidance we needed, despite his busy workload as a lorry transport service provider.

“I am blessed to have such a lovely role model in my life. From the time I started attending school until returning from university, he always demonstrated his care and love for me by carrying my bags and luggage, as well as opening car doors for me. He is a real gentleman,” she said, adding that her father often sacrificed his own wants and needs to provide for the family.

“When we fell ill, he would be there alongside my mother to care for us. There were days when they both didn’t get enough rest from looking after us and their health suffered in the process.

“When times were tough, like during the Covid-19 pandemic, my father continued to ensure we had new clothes for Deepavali and enough money to pay for our expenses. But most importantly, he was there to lend his support and provide love when things went wrong.”

Subathra said this interview with theSun presents her with an opportunity to express her love for her father.

“I can tell him in print how much he means to me and my two brothers. We are grateful for his indulgence and in return, my siblings and I were able to save some funds from the allowance he gave us.

“We are planning to send him on a trip to Vietnam and have organised it with the children of his childhood friends. This is our way of telling him: ‘We love you, appa’.”